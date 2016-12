Your gateway to tenkan/ura techniques… Morihiro Saito: Tai no Henko done right!

Morihiro Saito, 9th dan, guides with the basic and ki no nagare variations of tai no henko to open up a world of tenkan/ura techniques…

Morihiro Saito’s “Complete Guide to Aikido 2.0” is the most comprehensive aikido technical resource in existence, bar none… More than 1,500 links to techniques!