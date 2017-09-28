Nishio Aikido: Part 1

Part 1 of the Nishio Aikido instructional series. This video begins with an introduction by Shoji Nishio Shihan. He shares his thoughts on the nature of aikido, discusses his thoughts on the martial aspects of the art, and warns of pitfalls for aikidoka as they carry the art into the future.

Each technique is presented first empty handed followed by bokken or jo variations. The following techniques are included: kaiten nage, ikkyo, nikyo, sankyo, shihonage, yonkyo, Iriminage, kotegaeshi, and sotomakikomi (henka).

