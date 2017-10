The Daito-ryu Aikijujitsu Mokuroku (curriculum) is comprised of 118 techniques. This is the first of a five part series of instructional videos covering the Daito-ryu curriculum.

After a brief history of the art, Kondo Sensei explains the 6 basic principles: Rei, Metsuke, Maai, Kokyu, Kuzushi and Zanshin.

This video shares 10 idori, 5 hanza-handachi, 10 tachi-ai, and 5 ushiro-dori movements.

