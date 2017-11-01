Patricia Hendricks Interview

We are pleased to release our full interview with Patricia Hendricks Shihan. When we originally filmed this interview, we planned on releasing it in short edited segments. However, in an effort to test different formats, we decided to release the interview in an almost completely unedited form. There are some rough edges in the production, but in the end, we felt it best to show the interview to the community in its most pure form.

Both Part 1 and Part 2 are now available on Aikido Journal TV and can be watched with a free trial. Discussion topics include her early aikido days with Stanley Pranin, the mindset that allowed her to become one of the top women leaders in the aikido world, her experience with uchi-deshi programs, guidance for emerging leaders, and thoughts on the future of aikido.

