On AikidoJournal.TV

Morihei Ueshiba Radio Interview

Josh Gold
21 hours ago
Add comment
1 min read

These two video clips contain portions of a fascinating interview of the Founder conducted about 1967 during which he is questioned about aikido. As was his custom, many of the Founder’s comments reflect his spiritual views and mention Japanese kami. This recording, which includes full subtitles, affords a rare chance to gain an intimate glimpse of the Founder’s charm and personality.

Listening to O-Sensei’s actual voice will give you a totally different feel for his personality and mode of expression. He has a terrific sense of humor and speaks very straightforwardly. Notice how he mentions the effect of World War II on his thinking and the future direction of aikido.

Watch Now on AikidoJournal.TV > 

Josh Gold

I am Executive Editor of Aikido Journal and co-founder of Ikazuchi Dojo. I began my aikido journey in 1991 under Haruo Matsuoka and am honored to have been his direct disciple for the last 26 years.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

On AikidoJournal.TV

Patricia Hendricks Interview

We are pleased to release our full interview with Patricia Hendricks Shihan. When we originally filmed this interview, we planned on releasing it in short edited segments. However, in an effort to test different...

Josh Gold
3 weeks ago