This video contains a documentary and fascinating technical footage of Noriaki Inoue, a nephew of Aikido Founder Morihei Ueshiba and a man of tremendous importance to the early history of aikido. Inoue was raised during a part of his youth in the Ueshiba household. He was in Hokkaido at the time Morihei Ueshiba met Sokaku Takeda, and became a member of the Omoto church just prior to his famous uncle. Inoue also collaborated with the Founder during the early years in Tokyo and Osaka and played a significant role in the early spread of Aiki Budo in Japan.

The technical content of these films is fascinating. There is a strong flavor of prewar aikido, yet with a smooth, modern edge.

Serious practitioners of the art will dig in, and study these films in every technical detail, to glean insights that will benefit them in their own practice.

