Podcast: George Ledyard on skill transmission in aikido

Will the next generation of instructors be positioned to take on leadership positions when called to do so? Or have problems in skill transmission handicapped them and risked the integrity of future generations of aikido practitioners?

George Ledyard (7th dan Aikikai), one of the most senior instructors under Mitsugi Saotome, talks with Aikido Journal about the critical role of the uke and focused instructors training programs for optimal skill transmission in the art of aikido.



