On AikidoJournal.TVTechnical

Koichi Tohei 1974 Seminar

Josh Gold
13 hours ago
Add comment
1 min read

A two part series of surviving footage of a seminar conducted by Koichi Tohei in 1974 in San Francisco, California. This was near the period of time of his resignation as chief instructor from the Aikikai Hombu Dojo. Tohei Sensei was teaching a mixture of his style of aikido techniques together with the “Ki” exercises that comprised his curriculum. Though physically very powerful, Tohei Sensei emphasized a relaxed, circular form of movement where the intention was to blend with one’s partner and lead his mind. His approach to aikido can be clearly seen through a viewing of this rare video.

This historical film has been digitally remastered using a high-end film frame scanner.

Watch now on Aikido Journal TV

Add comment

You may also like

Technical

Aiki-ken and Aiki-jo with Morihiro Saito

This course highlights the aikido sword and staff forms taught by Morihiro Saito, 9th dan. Aikido Founder Morihei Ueshiba spent many years studying these weapons — called the Aiki Ken and Jo — at his country retreat in...

Josh Gold
13 hours ago
On AikidoJournal.TVTechnical

Aiki Expo 2005

The 2005 Aiki Expo was a landmark event in the aikido world. One of the central themes of the event was the opportunity to crosstrain and exchange with like-minded aikidoka and martial artists from kindred arts. Many...

Josh Gold
2 months ago