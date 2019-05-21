Interview with Hisa Takuma, Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu Menkyo Kaiden

The following interview with Takuma Hisa was conducted by Stanley Pranin on April 14th, 1979 at his home in Nishi Ogikubo, Tokyo. Hisa was a student of Ueshiba Morihei, and subsequently Takeda Sokaku in the 30s in Osaka. He received the menkyo kaiden in 1939 from Takeda and was promoted to the 8th dan Aikido by Ueshiba Morihei in 1956. Because Hisa passed away shortly after this interview, Pranin was unable to conduct a follow up. I decided to go back to the original Japanese version, which contained a number of supplemental materials, and included them here to help understand the context better. I have also added a number of notes to clarify some points and reflect the most up-to-date information that we have at our disposal regarding this key period in Aikido’s history.

Would you please describe how you first came to study aikijujutsu under Ueshiba Sensei?

Well, newspapers must reflect the society in which they exist. In the politics of those days there were many so-called political alliances and when these groups did things that were out-of-line, the newspapers would criticize them. Such an article was published in the Asahi journal and in response, several members of the Seiyukai went wild and attempted to burn the newspaper’s offices. Therefore, the newspaper had to protect itself. We put up defensive measures such as electrified wires .

In 1932, I was in charge of tightening the security at the head offices of the Tokyo Asahi News. In recognition of my work, and despite my youth , I was promoted to a top post at the Osaka office. Then, the top man in Tokyo, Mr. Mitsujiro Ishii , who was chairman of the Physical Education Society, introduced me to Ueshiba Sensei and told me that I should study under him. So I was basically ordered to learn from Ueshiba Sensei and the company paid for it.

On March of Showa third (1928) when the Imperial princess Hisanomiya passed away, there was an incident occasioned by a serious slip of the pen due to the proofreader’s mistake. The government officials and people from the Seiyukai along with Right Wing men flocked to the office, threatened the guards with pistols, broke into the factory and poured emery powder onto the printing machines. I was ordered by Chief Ishii to handle this situation and guard the place. In the end, the group of rioters left and the whole mess came to an end. It seems like the Asahi newspaper company in Osaka was having trouble dealing with the violent threats from the Seiyukai and the Right Wing too. In the spring of Showa 7th (1932), when Mr. Yasushige Naganoda from the general affairs retired, the important position was given to me, a mere 33-year-old man.

Hisa Takuma – « My curriculum vitae (私の履歴書より) »

How long did you study under Ueshiba Sensei?

Ueshiba Sensei came to Osaka around 1933, and we studied with him for about three years. He taught us seated techniques first, then seated techniques against standing attacks and finally, standing techniques . I was young and very busy back then, so I would get up around five o’clock each morning and practice for two or three hours. After every practice we would take photographs of all the techniques. These were the photos that were collected in the Soden .

Who shot these photos?

We did it ourselves. After all, we were a newspaper so we had the means to do it. We took the film, too .

Even in the busiest hours, I made sure to stay in good shape by practicing Sumo and Judo. Mr. Ishii had strongly recommended this type of Jujutsu called Aiki-jutsu, so I spent a good deal of time practicing this martial art which specialized in reverse-locking technique with Ueshiba Morihei. I was the type a person that went deep into things, so I went as far as inviting Mr. Ueshiba’s students to my house to eat, sleep, and train together. Simply training was not enough for me at that point and I was determined to pass this art on to the next generation, so I started taking photos of each techniques and adding captions to them. I also wanted to film the whole thing, so I asked for help from the photography club and was able to create a movie with me as the director.

Hisa Takuma – « My curriculum vitae (私の履歴書より) »

Were the photos of Ueshiba Sensei himself or of the students?

The students.

Do you recall any of their names?

Yes, I do. They were Yoshimura Yoshiteru, Kawazoe Kuniyoshi, and Nakatsu Heizaburo . There are eleven volumes in the Soden. I compiled nine of them. Volumes 1-6 contain what we learned from Ueshiba Sensei, and the others are what we learned from Takeda Sensei. At the end of the lesson, Takeda Sensei used to take a bath and during this time, the students would return to the dojo and take all the pictures. I gathered them all and made them into a book of 11 volumes .

Was Takeda Sensei aware that the students were taking photos?

I suppose not. But, he did say to me, “Bon-san , I want you to pass this budo on to future generations.” That’s one reason why I made the photographic record and took films . In his newsletter, Daito-ryu Aiki-budo, the headmaster said, “I am thankful for this record of Daito-ryu. My father, too, would no doubt be pleased.”

Even Sokaku who was known for his strong will and spirit was worried about the future of Daito-ryu, so he chose Hisa Takuma (who had full mastery in Daito-ryu) as his successor and assistant. The diploma and scroll given to Hisa were written by the calligrapher Ooiso Sesshu in front of Sokaku and Tokimune at Hasegawa Yoshiro’s house. Sokaku and Tokimune brought the diploma and the scroll and took a picture with Hisa’s Osaka Asahi News group.

Takeda Tokimune – Daito-kan Information Letter (April 1979)

Hisa wrote many books about Aikido starting with Kannagara no Budo in 1940, and 40 years later with the help of the Nippon Budokan, a film about Hisa’s martial arts demonstration was made at Osaka Asahi News company. Then Hisa made an appearance at a martial art event, demonstrating the Daito-ryu for the first time . Forty years ago when Takeda Sokaku chose Hisa among thousands of his students as his successor, he had proven that he had the wisdom and power to see into the future. I believe this itself is the true essence of Aiki-budo. I am sure that the late Sokaku is indeed very proud and pleased with Hisa’s accomplishments.

Takeda Tokimune – Daito-kan Information Letter (April 1979)

A film directed by Nippon Budokan in the late 1970s featuring Daito-ryu, Hisa Takuma, and detailing some of Soden’s techniques.

You certainly possess quite a lot of resources!

This is a manuscript I put out called Kannagara no Budo. It shows arrest techniques for use by police officers. This one here is called “Self-Defense Techniques for Women.” .

Looking at those documents, I see that they have been published and are neatly organized. You are not just a teacher, you are also a historian, aren’t you?

I thank you for showing such appreciation for my work

Have you any idea what became of the film you took at the Asahi News in Osaka?

I don’t know. It didn’t have a title on it. For convenience we just referred to it as “Asahi-ryu.”

Many things happened and I was quite busy, and to be honest I had forgotten about the films that were made, but then recently I was contacted by an American named Stanley Pranin, who was doing a lot of research about Ueshiba’s Aikido. He had found the film, and came to show it to me so I could take a look. I cannot explain the shock I felt when I saw the words “Filmed by Asahi News company, director Hisa Takuma” appear. Soon I saw myself as a much younger man on the screen, and as I was watching with another student, Mr. Yonekawa, the two of us, now old and gray, giggled together as we watched the movie. It felt as if we were riding a time machine.

Hisa Takuma – « My curriculum vitae (私の履歴書より) »

Demonstration of Ueshiba Morihei at the Asahi Newspaper in 1935. The film is titled Budo and is directed by Hisa Takuma.

What were the circumstances of Sokaku Sensei going to Osaka?

He suddenly appeared at the reception office of the Osaka Asahi News and said, “I have heard that you are learning Aiki-jujutsu from Ueshiba. I haven’t taught him much , so if you really want to learn, I’ll teach you.”

You mean Sokaku Sensei went to Asahi News on his own, not having been invited by anyone?

Yes, Sensei suddenly appeared, walking up to the front door with his staff in hand. He came all the way from Hokkaido, you know .

At that time, all the security personnel at the Asahi News were pretty tough fellows holding at least fifth dan ranks in Judo and kendo. They were enthusiastic about Aiki-jujutsu, too, and practiced hard, so they progressed rapidly. They naturally absorbed nearly all the jujutsu Ueshiba taught them in a space of about two years. Just when we were trying to decide what to do from then on, Sokaku Dai Sensei suddenly appeared out of nowhere, without any previous notice or invitation. He had a small physique, but his eyes were sharp and glaring, and he wore a dagger at his waist. And he walked jangling an iron staff in his right hand, the kind of staff a mountain ascetic might carry. He called out, “Hello in there! Send out the Director of General Affairs. I am Ueshiba Morihei’s Aiki-jujutsu teacher, and my name is Takeda Sokaku. I hear that despite his inexperience, Morihei has been teaching Aiki-jujutsu here. I regard it as a matter of great importance for the honor of Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu if poor techniques are taught at the Asahi News, under the eyes of the whole world. So I’ve come from Hokkaido as quickly as I could.” And holding his sword high overhead he said emphatically, “We begin the lesson at once!” Of course, we had already heard from Ueshiba Sensei that he had learned techniques known as Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu from a teacher called Takeda Sokaku, but it was difficult to believe that this small old man was that person. In any case, we invited him into the dojo and treated him politely. Eventually we were able to find out more details and he demonstrated some Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu techniques on some of the strong fellows who had been training under Ueshiba Sensei. Ueshiba Sensei was always accompanied by three or four of his personal students whom he would use as his practice partners when he demonstrated . But Takeda Sensei didn’t have a single student with him and always demonstrated his techniques using anyone who was brave enough to step forward. He didn’t have anyone with him that time either, so the strong students scrambled one after another to attack him. He sent them flying like he was twisting the wrists of babies, pinning them so thoroughly that they couldn’t even cry out for mercy. Everyone had been absorbed in Ueshiba’s beautiful techniques, but right then we became completely fascinated by the strong techniques of this old master. Just as Benkei had done when he pledged his loyal service to Ushiwakamaru , every person there immediately bowed low at Sensei’s feet and asked to become his student.

Excerpt from Hisa Takuma’s manuscript “From Aiki-jujutsu to Aikido (合気柔術から合気道へ)”

After that you learned directly from Takeda Sensei?

No matter how many times Sokaku Sensei said he would teach me, I couldn’t believe it was true. It was unbelievable. At the time I was the Director of the General Affairs section and leader of all those sturdy fellows. I didn’t mention my position to Takeda Sensei, however, and instead placed myself at the back of the line. What Sokaku taught was incomparably rougher than what we had learned from Ueshiba, and I thought, “This is the real thing.” But at that point it was too late to go up and tell him my name. So Takeda Sensei always called me “Bon-san” instead of using my name.

When you were learning Daito-ryu, did you practice using weapons such as the sword or staff?

Ueshiba Sensei did that sort of thing, but I never learned any of it. I only learned empty-handed techniques.

How about from Sokaku Takeda Sensei?

From him as well I only learned empty-handed arts. However, apart from that I also received instruction in the Aiki sword and Nito-ryu .

Did Takeda Sensei ever use the sword or staff when he was teaching empty-handed techniques?

He was most skilled with the sword. As you may know, the Meiji Restoration created quite a surplus a swordsmen, so if they wanted to make money to live they had to switch to teaching empty-handed arts instead. Takeda Sensei was such a person.

How long did you study under Takeda Sensei?

About two or three years. However, he asked me how long I had studied with Ueshiba and when I answered, “Three years,” he said, “Well, in that case you can skip the beginning levels and I’ll start teaching you from the intermediate level.”

One year later, you were certified as an instructor by Sokaku Sensei. That was fast, wasn’t it?

Well, I’m sure it was because I had spent those three years under Ueshiba Sensei developing a basic foundation. I learned from Morihei Sensei for over three years, but I didn’t get a license from him .

Three or four years later, Tomiki Kenji recommended me to receive a rank, saying that I was the best among all the aikidoka, so Ueshiba Sensei awarded me an eighth dan .

How many students were there when Takeda Sensei was teaching?

Five or six.

What were his tuition fees like?

He didn’t really ask for much. There was a system for it. When you practiced you wrote your name in an enrollment book and put your seal on it . He certainly didn’t charge an unreasonable amount. Actually, he was disinterested in such things.

When I met him in Osaka I took him to some of the more high-class restaurants, and he always insisted on tipping the waitress . He said, “Bon-san, you can’t just use these girls for nothing, you know.” Also, he told me that whenever I visited someone else’s house I should always keep in mind some way to escape. He taught me a lot of things about the way of the warrior.

Later on, I had the chance to meet Takeda Sokaku, who is the true founder of this way, and I was extremely honored to become one of his last students. I received the menkyo kaiden in Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu. I took all the teachings from Ueshiba Sensei and Takeda Sensei and recorded them in film, edited everything, separated them into 4 sections: shoden (初伝), chuden (中伝), okuden (奥伝), and hiden (秘伝), and created a total of 9 volumes of the Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu Soden Kyukan (大東流合気柔術総伝九巻) along with another volume called Hogi Hidden (捕技秘伝), which is geared towards police officers, and another additional volume named Josei Budo (女子武道), which shows techniques that can be used for womens’ self defense.

Hisa Takuma – « My curriculum vitae (私の履歴書より) »

Was there any sort of relationship between Takeda Sokaku and Kano Jigoro?

I’ve heard somewhere that they were both born in 1860 . Takeda Sensei said at the time that Kano was turning Jujutsu into a “way.” He said that while doing that was fine, he had forgotten the old-style Jujutsu .

As far as I can tell, just like Kano Sensei had decided to ban the traditional yet dangerous Jujitsu techniques such as the reverse locking technique and the atemi waza , and introduce normal throwing techniques and groundwork/pinning techniques as part of a P.E curriculum for male students while applying educational sportsmanship, Ueshiba Sensei also decided to decrease the number of reverse locking techniques which is the quintessence of the Daito-ryu, making Aiki nage the main techniques, and modifying it in order to make it more suitable for the general public.

Excerpt from Hisa Takuma’s manuscript “From Aiki-jujutsu to Aikido (合気柔術から合気道へ)”

I did not have much information on this topic so far, so I really learned a lot today. Thank you so much.

After so much time, if you have someone who tells you the truth, it’s precious.

Footnotes