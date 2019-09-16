Doshu Seminar in California: Photo Journal Part 1

On September 6-8, Doshu Moriteru Ueshiba visited California to lead a seminar organized by the California Aikido Association. Over 750 aikido practitioners gathered from around the world for this historic event. This is part one of a two part photo journal.

During the Doshu’s trip to California, Aikido Journal also conducted an interview with Moriteru Ueshiba, which will be published in the very near future.

Photos by Anne Lee, © Aikido Journal.