Doshu Seminar in California: Photo Journal Part 1

On September 6-8, Doshu Moriteru Ueshiba visited California to lead a seminar organized by the California Aikido Association. Over 750 aikido practitioners gathered from around the world for this historic event. This is part one of a two part photo journal.
During the Doshu’s trip to California, Aikido Journal also conducted an interview with Moriteru Ueshiba, which will be published in the very near future.
Photos by Anne Lee, © Aikido Journal.
Thank you Anne for such wonderful photos of this epic event.
Wonderful photos… so many old friends. I wish I had been able to be there.
Wish you could have been there too. I was thinking of you at the event though. Looking forward to catching up soon!
George’s comment seconded… Anne’s insightful photos remind me how I wish I would have been able to be there for this historic event.
Isn’t the picture labeled Jimmy Friedman actually Robert Nadeau?
Hi John! Nope, that’s actually Jimmy Friedman. 🙂