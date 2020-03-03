FeaturedTechnical

Daito-ryu Aiki-budo (3) – Arrest Technique for Police Officers

This article by Hisa Takuma for Shin Budo magazine follows on from the series that he wrote about Aiki-budo1. In the present issue, he is explaining specific arrest techniques adapted for the use of police officers, based on the extensive curriculum of Daito-ryu techniques. I was able to access the original in Japanese thanks to the help of fellow budo researcher Baptiste Tavernier2, who was kind enough to retrieve them for me from the archives of the International Budo University (国際武道大学, Kokusai Budo Daigaku). The person demonstrating these techniques is Yoshimura Yoshiteru (吉村 義照), who was one of the members of the security team of the Asahi newspaper who received the kyoju dairi3 from Takeda Sokaku in 1936. Yoshimura was indeed a former police officer and according to Hisa, he also had the opportunity to use Daito-ryu’s techniques in real combat during Japan’s war with China.  Note that I have combined the content of three issues (January, February and March 1943) in this article since they deal with the same theme.

Police Arrest Techniques

by Hisa Takuma, menkyo kaiden4, shihan5

In the previous articles, I wrote about the history of Daito-ryu Aiki-budo and also explained the principle of gyaku kime. In this article, I would like to discuss some of the arrest tactics used by the police. I created these gyaku kime applications for use as practical martial techniques.

Naturally I have a deep sense of gratitude for the efforts of the policemen who struggle to perform their daily duties, day and night, in the heat or cold, or wind or rain; these men are active on the front lines in maintaining national public order during the Great East Asia War6. However, especially when policemen arrest thieves, murderers, or political offenders with dangerous ideas, they sometimes have to make sacrifices, and for this I also feel deep respect and sympathy. Why can’t policemen, who always practice arts like Judo and Kendo, avoid such sacrifices? The main reason that they cannot do so is that they must arrest criminals without killing or injuring them. I do not think that Judo or Kendo as they exist now are adequate for this purpose. I was concerned about this, so I studied the tactics that the police uses to arrest or question criminals safely and surely without being harmed. I then applied these tactics to the secret techniques of Daito-ryu Aiki-budo techniques.

After being asked to present some of these techniques to policemen I made some of them public as hogi hiden7, and distributed this report widely among the police. Here, I would like to introduce a few of those techniques as well as their methods.

Methods of interrogation or arrest

When you deal with a person you wish to question, you should be prepared for any dangerous situation including:

  1. The suspect may be armed with a dangerous weapon
  2. The suspect may unexpectedly try to resist
  3. The suspect may try to escape if he sees an opportunity to do so
  4. The suspect may try to commit suicide with a dangerous weapon or by taking a deadly poison
  5. The suspect may make a false statement in order to slip through a police cordon

You should be prepared to deal with these situations adequately at any time.

Stance at the time of confrontation

It is necessary for you to be prepared for these situations as well as to be able to freely cope with them in various ways. When practicing Judo or Kendo, you take a specific stance when facing your opponent. However, this is not a suitable position for evasion when someone suddenly thrusts at your vitals. In Daito-ryu, we always make it a rule to take either the left or right hanmi stance and also to always position ourselves about one step away either to the right or left at the time of questioning or investigation8. Then, if a criminal moves to attack you, you can open your body either to the right or left, pivoting on your right foot, while at the same time attacking him with gyaku kime to control him. I would like to explain these methods with the aid of photographs. The methods used in these photos were thought out by my fellow student, Yoshimura Yoshiteru Shihan-dai, based on his own long experience as a police officer.

First technique

(1) While on patrol you find a man who is acting suspiciously. Take a hanmi stance the moment you begin your challenge so that you are prepared for any sudden resistance.
(2) Have him raise both hands, and at the same time grab the back of his right hand with your left hand in order to search his pockets.
(3) If the man becomes more suspicious and starts to show signs of resistance, immediately grab his right hand and give kokyu to your left hand, then lower your hips to strike his side with your right elbow.
(4) After you have controlled him and are about to handcuff him, be sure to continue to control the suspect’s right hand against the left side of your chest, and to twist his right hand with your left hand.
(5) When you’ve finished handcuffing him, the fact that his body is raised is proof that the pressure to his right wrist is working.
(6) The moment you put the hand-cuffs on, twist his right arm around to his back, and immediately put the rope around his neck.

Second technique

(1) In this photo, both of his hands are raised and, standing in left hanmi position, you have grabbed the middle of his right arm with your left hand, and found his weapon.
(2) Throw the weapon away immediately, and grab his right wrist with your right hand to pull him down.
(3) Grab the suspect’s right wrist with your left hand, and control hint by wing your left elbow to apply pres-sure to his right elbow.
(4) Put his right arm against your left knee and handcuff him without releasing the pressure to his right elbow.
(5) The moment you put the handcuffs on, twist the suspect’s right area around to his back, and put the rope around his neck.

The next series of techniques were published in the following issue of Shin Budo.

Cover of the February 1943 issue of Shin Budo

Third technique

(1) Upon questioning, the suspect suddenly attacks, trying to stab you with a weapon.
(2) You instantly slap at and deflect the suspect’s right hand with your left hand, step back with your right foot and deliver a blow to his face with your right hand. This is the moment of evasion.
(3) Immediately grab the back of the suspect’s right hand, cover it with your own, and continue with the next movement.
(4) Grip his right wrist with both hands, and at the same time pull your left foot deeply back and throw him down onto his back.
(5) The suspect has been thrown.
(6) Immediately after the suspect is down, stamp on his right hand with your left foot, in order to handcuff him.
(7) Complete the process of handcuffing.

Fourth technique

(1) Upon questioning, the suspect suddenly attacks your forehead with a weapon. Immediately grab his right elbow with your left hand and deliver a blow to his face.
(2) The moment he flinches at the blow, grab his right wrist with your right hand and move into the next action.
(3) While moving your right foot back, shift your left hand to the suspect’s wrist and push him down by pressing on his right elbow with your left elbow.
(4) Push the suspect down as shown in the photo and remove the weapon with your foot.
(5) After disarming the suspect, quickly kneel on his right elbow with your right knee so that you can apply handcuffs to his left hand.
(6) Finish handcuffing the suspect.
March 1943 issue of Shin budo

Fifth technique

(1) Upon questioning, the suspect strikes at the front of your head with his right hand while grabbing your chest with the other hand. Block his strike with your right hand and deliver a blow to his face with your left hand.
(2) Move your right hand around and downwards, step back deeply with your right foot and grab the suspect’s right wrist with your left hand.
(3) Also grab the suspect’s left wrist with your right hand, lock both of his arms and prepare to throw him down.
(4) As soon as the suspect is down, press firmly on both of his hands with your left knee and apply handcuffs to his left hand.
(5) Finally, tighten a rope around the suspect’s neck.

Sixth technique

(1) Upon questioning, the suspect attempts to choke you from behind, grab-bing your left wrist. Using aiki, stretch the arm which he has grabbed, at the same time opening the position of your feet, and continue with the next movement.
(2) Stretch your left arm fully and bring it over your head to control the suspect.
(3) This is the moment when the suspect’s left hand is completely reversed.
(4) Immediately lock the suspect’s hands so that he can- with your right knee and handcuff him. not continue to resist.
(5) As soon as you have thrown the suspect down, apply pressure against his locked hands with your right knee and handcuff him.

Seventh technique

(1) When the suspect grabs your collar with his right hand and tries to strike you, immediately begin the following se-quence of movements.
(2) As he grabs, lower your body slightly, pull your left foot back, and deliver a blow to the suspect’s body with your left elbow.
(3) After completing this move-ment, lock the suspect’s right hand with both of your hands.
(4) Maintaining the lock on the suspect’s wrist, force him down.
(5) After forcing him down, begin handcuffing the suspect.
(6) Complete the process of handcuffing and tighten a rope around the suspect’s neck.

Profile Of Hisa Takuma

Born 1895 in Shikoku. In 1915 entered the Kobe Business School and in 1927 joined the staff of the Asahi Newspaper. Promoted in 1934 to Director of General Affairs of the Osaka Asahi Newspaper company. Invited Morihei Ueshiba to teach at the newspaper office dojo in Osaka in the early 30s and studied under Sokaku Takeda from 1936-1939. He received the menkyo kaiden scroll in May 1939. In 1970 his students formed the Takumakai, dedicated to teachings. He died on October 31, 1979.

  1. The reader can refer to part 1 and part 2 here.
  2. You can watch an interview with Baptiste Tavernier here.
  3. The kyoju dairi (教授代理, lit.: “representative instructor”) title is the same title that Ueshiba Morihei received from Takeda Sokaku in 1922.
  4. The menkyo kaiden (免許皆伝) is the highest certificate of proficiency awarded in many traditional Japanese martial art systems. Hisa Takuma is the only person to have received this title directly from Takeda Sokaku.
  5. This suggests that the shihan dairi (師範代理, deputy teacher) was a formal title given by Takeda, which is unusual since it is a relatively recent title compared to the traditional system. Though some people have mentioned shihan dairi through the years, I was not able to find references to such title in the parts of the shareiroku and eimeroku registers that we have at our disposal.
  6. Hisa refers to World War II
  7. Hogi hiden (捕技秘傳), lit.: “secret arrest techniques”.
  8. The insistence of Hisa on hanmi (半身, lit.: “half of one’s body”) is interesting since it is not usually prominently taught in the standard Daito-ryu curriculum. In fact, in the basic kata form of the 118 techniques of the hiden mokuroku, a student is usually instructed to stand with his hips square in front of his partner. At higher levels, it is usually shinsentai (自然体, lit.: “natural posture”), which is adopted. On the other hand, Ueshiba Morihei was known to strongly emphasize hanmi and it has become the standard position in Aikido. This perhaps indicates how much Hisa was influenced by his initial study of Daito-ryu under Ueshiba, before he went on to learn from Takeda Sokaku.

Guillaume Erard

Guillaume Erard is a permanent resident of Japan. He trains at the Aikikai Headquarters in Tokyo, where he received the 5th Dan from Aikido Doshu Moriteru Ueshiba. Guillaume regularly gives Aikido seminars throughout Europe as well as lectures on its history. He studied with some of the world's leading Aikido instructors, including several direct students of O Sensei, and has produced a number of well regarded video interviews with them. Guillaume also holds the title of Kyoshi in Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu and serves as Deputy Secretary for International Affairs of the Shikoku Headquarters. He is passionate about science and education, and holds a PhD in Molecular Biology.

