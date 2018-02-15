Bruce Bookman: Beginnings and the Golden Age of Aikido

Bruce Bookman Sensei is the kaicho and chief instructor of Tenzan Aikido in Seattle, Washington and one of the most highly respected aikido instructors in the United States. He became the youngest aikido black belt in America at the age of 15 while studying under Yoshimitsu Yamada Shihan at New York Aikikai in the 1970s, and now runs one of the world’s most successful aikido dojos with student from ages four to 70. Bruce spoke with Aikido Journal about his unique aikido journey, building his dojo, and his philosophical perspective on the martial art. This is the first part of the four-part interview, which has been edited for length and clarity.

The fantastic photos accompanying this article are contributed by Bill Aquino, who captured these shots at Bruce Bookman’s February 2018 seminar at Aikido Chuseikan of Tampa Bay.

Aikido Journal (Josh Gold): I’m very happy to have you here with us today. We’ve got a lot of things we’d like to talk about with us, but could you start with sharing a bit about your aikido background?

Sure, thank you, Josh, I’d love to, but before I start, I’d first like to congratulate you on continuing this monumental task of working on Aikido Journal in addition to your activities at your own dojo. It’s really inspiring to see, and such a service to the aikido community. I’m so happy that we can interact and work together.

Thank you. I’m very happy as well to be here. So, when did you start practicing aikido?

I started in 1970 in New York City at the New York Aikikai dojo. New York is and was a very colorful place at that time, and it seemed that the New York Aikikai was a microcosm of what was going on in society. I had a very troubled youth, and I was in middle school at the time, and there was a lot of racial tension at my school. I was one of the few Caucasian kids in the school, and there were lots of fights. I was getting beat up a lot and bullied. I was looking for something to help, and in the yellow pages I found the New York Aikikai, which was a 20 minute walk from my house.

Really?

Yes. No more problems at school, and it wasn’t that I told anybody that I did martial arts, or frightened anybody, it just stopped.

Do you think it was self confidence or you were just more mindful of what kind of situations or environments you were in?

I think that was part of it, and I also started to run my energy differently. I can’t quite put my finger on exactly what it was, but things just started to move more easily, and I found that I found a way to relate to people differently, rather than becoming a victim or being antagonistic. It seemed that being in the environment of aikido, and to be learning aikido, helped a tremendous amount.

The New York Aikikai was an amazing place. There were so many different “factions” within the dojo itself. You have to take into account the whole atmosphere back then. It was 1970, right after all the stuff going on in the 60’s. You had everything from the women’s liberation movement, to the gay rights movement, civil rights, and people like the maharaja coming over from the Far East bringing teachings of meditation. You had people experimenting with drugs, psychedelics, trying to have higher level experiences, whether they did it organically or whether they did it synthetically. People were searching. It was during the Vietnam War; there was the Nixon administration and protests. New York was a real hotbed for all of that, and the New York Aikikai really was a microcosm of it all. Everything was represented.

Can you give me some examples of how those different things would manifest in a dojo environment?

Well, you had the morning class taught by a fellow, Luqman Hakeem Sensei, who now actually runs a dojo in Morocco, and I believe that he was among the Nation of Islam, [specifically] the Elijah Muhammad brand of Islam. Many of the guys who were at the dojo in the morning were struggling with various issues. Some had been to jail for a while, and come back, and they were using their aikido practice as a halfway house sort of thing. I’d come in in the morning, and in the dressing room I’d hear, “Salaam-Alaikum brother,” and then I’d hear, “Wa-Alaikum-Salaam” as the response. I later learned that it meant “God be with you.” I said, “Wow, that’s a nice thing.”

How did they receive you as basically a junior high school white kid?

At first, they didn’t like me very much, although I think that Luqman Hakeem always liked me. And it wasn’t popular for him to like me, perhaps, or he didn’t like to show that he liked me, but I just got a good feeling from him.

And then there was the afternoon class, a totally different group. There were actors and writers and musicians, dancers, and the performing artists. And there was a whole different emphasis to the aikido. These were people who were really inspired by the message of O-Sensei, and they were trying to capture something like that. And then there was the evening crowd, that was really the biggest group–just a cross-section of New Yorkers coming in after their day at work for practice. And it was a very busy dojo with lots of people. You could run into a fellow like Terry Dobson Sensei there. One of the visiting instructors was [Kazuo] Chiba Sensei, and that’s how I first got introduced to him.

Wow.

I felt the sense that this was something that I could do. As lofty a concept as aikido can be, I somehow thought that there was some place in O-Sensei’s awareness, that allowed Bruce Bookman, 12 years old, from Greenwich Village, to be able to participate in something so esoteric and odd as aikido is. So it was perfect, just perfect, on so many different levels.

And how long did you train at New York Aikikai?

I trained there for eight years. I was an uchideshi [live-in student] there for a while, studying under Yamada Sensei, and it was a very vigorous practice. Yamada Sensei really is an amazing individual, in that he can run a dojo in such a way that he allows for all kinds of interpretations of aikido within his dojo, and for people to practice in many different ways. He never imposes his own aikido on other people, and yet he does his own thing, which is pretty amazing, and people flourish there. It has its problems, just as any place does, but of all the different things I could have become involved with in New York, I’m really happy that I found the New York Aikikai.

After that eight-year period, where did you go?

I saw Chiba Sensei at the New York Aikikai when he’d come by from time to time. I was always so blown away by how he moves, and very impressed. He was teaching in London at the time, and I said, “I have to train with you, and I’m going to move to England.” I must have been 17 years old. He said, “Well, don’t move to England, move to Japan, because I’ll be moving to Tokyo.” So I said, “All right, I’ll see you in Tokyo.” And you know how it is when a 17-year-old tells you something like that–I don’t think he really believed me.

Right.

And then I wound up knocking on his door in Tokyo, and he was very surprised to see me.

Did you finish high school first?

Yes, I finished high school. By the time I got to Japan, I was just 19 years old. I had done maybe a semester or two in community college. And I knew I could have finished college at that time, but I said, “I’m a young guy, I’d rather practice hard now. Chiba Sensei’s in Japan, and I can go and study with him at the Hombu Dojo.” I didn’t know how I was going to make a living there, because I didn’t have a degree, but I did manage to find some jobs; they were desperate for English teachers. I was very fortunate, and could pay for private lessons with Chiba Sensei.

That’s amazing. Would he run those like a small class?

That’s right. We’d line up, and we’d also have other people coming in. Sometimes Miyamoto Sensei, who was an uchideshi there, would practice with us, or Shibata Sensei would come in and practice.

It was a golden era for Hombu Dojo. It was Arikawa Sensei, Yamaguchi Sensei, and the Doshu, of course, Kisshomaru, Osawa Sr., and other greats. They were just amazing. Endo was just getting started teaching at that time, Miyamoto was just a young uchideshi, and Shibata and Tada Sensei were there. And the young group seemed really amazing. Moriteru Ueshiba was also training in classes then. You could practice side-by-side with him in Osawa Sensei’s class, so it was a golden era for aikido–or maybe the end of a golden era–that whole postwar period, up through the 70’s. It was really pretty amazing.

