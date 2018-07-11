Podcast: Bruce Bookman on Self-Defense

In this new podcast episode, Bruce Bookman Sensei talks about his early techincal influcences including Yoshimitsu Yamada, Kazuo Chiba and Kisshomaru Ueshiba. He also shares his thoughts on self-defense and his experience working with Aikido Journal on our first instructor seminar and our upcoming online course, Aikido Extensions with Bruce Bookman.

