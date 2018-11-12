An Insider’s View of Hombu Dojo: Podcast with Guillaume Erard

In this podcast episode, Guillaume Erard Sensei (5th dan Aikikai, 3rd dan Daito-ryu aikijujutsu) talks about his experience at the Aikikai Hombu (headquarters) Dojo, the Japanese perspective on Budo and the concept of harmony, and insights he’s gained about aikido through his Daito-ryu training. Guillaume is extremely knowledgable about the technical, cultural, and historical side of aikido and other Budo arts. He’s one of the leading researchers and media producers in the aikido community. We hope you’ll enjoy this conversation with Guillaume.

Learn more about Guillaume Erard and see his work here.