On Shoji Nishio: Champion of innovation in Aikido, with Philip Greenwood

A conversation with Philip Greenwood Sensei (6th dan), president of the Nishikaze Aikido Society of America, the official organization of Nishio Sensei’s Aikido in the United States.

In this podcast, executive editor Josh Gold sat down with Philip to discuss the legacy and innovative genius of Shoji Nishio (8th dan), the relevance of aikido in modern society, demystifying the role of the sensei, and the unique technical concepts introduced to aikido by Shoji Nishio.

Learn more about Philip Greenwood here.

Watch Shoji Nishio’s 5 hour instructional series exclusively on Aikido Journal TV.