On Shoji Nishio: Champion of innovation in Aikido, with Philip Greenwood

“Aikido is not simply the cultivation of skills for defeating opponents; rather, it is training in how to become one with those opposing you and, in that unity, find paths of mutual coexistence.” -Shoji Nishio
A conversation with Philip Greenwood Sensei (6th dan), president of the Nishikaze Aikido Society of America, the official organization of Nishio Sensei’s Aikido in the United States.
In this podcast, executive editor Josh Gold sat down with Philip to discuss the legacy and innovative genius of Shoji Nishio (8th dan), the relevance of aikido in modern society, demystifying the role of the sensei, and the unique technical concepts introduced to aikido by Shoji Nishio.
This podcast is great! Thank you Josh for the interview. A much needed material with regards to understanding Nishio’s approach to Aikido and the “BUDOness” in it.
I urge everyone to listen to this podcast with Philip Greenwood sensei. He had covered a lot of topics.