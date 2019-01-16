Podcasts

On Shoji Nishio: Champion of innovation in Aikido, with Philip Greenwood

Josh Gold
1 day ago
“Aikido is not simply the cultivation of skills for defeating opponents; rather, it is training in how to become one with those opposing you and, in that unity, find paths of mutual coexistence.” -Shoji Nishio

A conversation with Philip Greenwood Sensei (6th dan), president of the Nishikaze Aikido Society of America, the official organization of Nishio Sensei’s Aikido in the United States.

In this podcast, executive editor Josh Gold sat down with Philip to discuss the legacy and innovative genius of Shoji Nishio (8th dan), the relevance of aikido in modern society, demystifying the role of the sensei, and the unique technical concepts introduced to aikido by Shoji Nishio.

Learn more about Philip Greenwood here.

Watch Shoji Nishio’s 5 hour instructional series exclusively on Aikido Journal TV.

I am Executive Editor of Aikido Journal and co-founder of Ikazuchi Dojo. I began my aikido journey in 1991 under Haruo Matsuoka and am honored to have been his direct disciple for the last 27 years.

  • This podcast is great! Thank you Josh for the interview. A much needed material with regards to understanding Nishio’s approach to Aikido and the “BUDOness” in it.

    I urge everyone to listen to this podcast with Philip Greenwood sensei. He had covered a lot of topics.

