Daito-ryu Aiki-budo (2) – The basics of Daito-ryu Techniques

This is the translation of the second article in the series entitled “Daito-ryu Aiki-budo” written by Hisa Takuma and published in Shin Budo magazine between November 1942 and March 1943. It was first translated and published by Stanley Pranin in Aiki News issue #86. Thanks to the help of fellow budo researcher Baptiste Tavernier, who went to look for the original in Japanese in the archives of the International Budo University (国際武道大学, Kokusai Budo Daigaku), I am able to present the text accompanied with notes and for the first time, the photos that originally illustrated the article. Remarkably, some were taken using X-rays in order to better show joint locks and even though the quality is not very high due to the printing technique used at the time, I feel that they bear great historical significance. Of perhaps even more historical significance is the fact that until then, the Daito-ryu tradition had been extremely cautious not to publicize technical material openly. Some schools and teachers did publish technical documents, but those were distributed within small circles of people. This is to my knowledge the first time Daito-ryu techniques were made available so openly to the public. Note that Takeda Sokaku was still alive at that point, and it is quite likely that he had knowledge of that publication. Taken into consideration with the fact that Hisa Takuma was the sole student to whom he gave the menkyo kaiden , it gives a good indication of the importance of Hisa within the Daito-ryu tradition .

Daito-ryu Aiki-budo – The basics of Daito-ryu Techniques

by Hisa Takuma, menkyo kaiden, shihan

Characteristics and training methodologies

A practical martial art with deadly techniques which lead to certain victory.

As I mentioned earlier , this school is a practical martial art with deadly techniques, so neither randori practice nor competition are possible. Therefore, when we practice with our partners we must train using the kata which have been recorded in the densho . The kata I refer to here are different from those of Judo or Kendo. We practice using our power and ki while we train and thus skills that are effective in real combat can be cultivated. A martial art which anyone can practice.

Unlike fighting arts such as Sumo, Judo and Kendo, since this is the art of aiki , any-one, regardless of age or sex, can practice it even if they have no experience in other martial arts. One can master, to some extent, the truth of aiki through devoted practice. A martial art which can be practiced anywhere.

Unlike Judo, Kendo and Sumo, it is possible to practice this art anywhere; it is not limited to the dojo. An art which can be practiced without weapons.

Since this is basic taijutsu which is practiced empty-handed, it requires no weapons or armor. An art which can be practiced wearing any kind of clothing.

It can be practiced in ordinary clothing without a keikogi, it can even be done while wearing a fundoshi An art which can be practiced at anytime.

As mentioned above, since one is free to practice anywhere in any clothing, one can practice anytime one has a little free time . An art which can be practiced in a group or individually.

Generally, martial arts techniques are taught on an individual basis. This art can be practiced in groups of 50 or even 100 as long as the proper method of instruction is used .

Technical Explanations

Categorizing the techniques of this school, there are techniques which you use to actively attack an enemy, defensive techniques which you use against an enemy’s attack, as well as gyaku waza , aiki no kime , aikinage , irimi, irimi-tenkan and atemi . Also, we can distinguish the techniques in terms of offense and defense.

Suwari waza: shomen uchi, yokomen uchi, tekubi dori, sode dori, ryote kubi dori, kubi jime

Hanmi handachi: tekubi dori, tsuki, ushiro eri dori, ushiro kubi jime.

Tachi waza: yokomen uchi, shomen uchi, tekubi dori, sode dori, tsuki, kata dori, ryokata dori, kubi jime.

Ushiro waza: ushiro erikubi dori, ushiro kubi jime, ushiro tekubi dori, ushiro kata dori, ushiro daki jime.

Tasu dori: ni nindori, san nin dori, tasu dori.

There are 2,884 different techniques and when we include the ura and omote techniques, they comprise quite a diversified group and it would be impossible to explain them all in this limited space. Therefore, I will choose the techniques which are the easiest to understand and explain them.

Gyaku no kime

As I mentioned earlier , this school began when Minamoto no Yoshimitsu discovered the secret of gyaku kime for each of the joints of the body by studying the skeletons of dissected corpses brought back from battles. Therefore, in this school, one can control one’s opponent completely and immobilize him the moment he makes contact by applying pressure to any joint of the body, for example the fingers, the wrist, the elbow, shoulder, neck, spine, hips, knees, feet, and so on.

Why is attacking the joints so effective?

Explained in physiological terms, any joint can be freely bent to a certain extent to the front or back, right or left according to the physiological need. However, if a strong pressure such as gyaku kime is applied to the joint, they are bent forcibly, and are extended or turned beyond their natural physiological limit and thus cause abnormalities to the surface of the bones which make up the joints. As a result of this pressure, the particular capsule which surrounds the joints is torn, or the muscles and tendons around the joints are extended excessively, and the person who takes the ukemi feels acute pain.

In order to get free of this acute pain, there is nothing that can be done except to return the locked joint to its natural position by changing one’s body position, thus escaping the excessive bending friction of the joint bones or relieving the degree of muscle or tendon extension.

Therefore, the person who takes ukemi bends his joint in the direction of the applied pressure, gradually alters the position of his body and then loses his balance to fall or to be led to a decisive position where he can no longer resist or move.

Here, I would like to explain the following three wrist joint reversal techniques: 1. soto gyaku , 2. uchi gyaku , 3. fuka gyaku . I hope that readers can understand the theory and mechanisms behind the techniques by referring to the photos as well as the X-rays.

Uchi gyaku

Soto gyaku

Fuka gyaku