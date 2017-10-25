We Rise Again

The new Aikido Journal is now live. We hope it will serve as a platform that will fuel the community’s efforts to elevate both ourselves and the art of aikido.

Please explore both the website, and Aikido Journal TV, our new streaming video service. Starting now, we’ll begin publishing new content regularly on a weekly basis and will soon have news on our larger scale vision and strategy for the journal. This is only the beginning.

This new chapter in the life of Aikido Journal would not be possible without the community’s support and insight. If you’ve not already done so, please learn about the Heroes of Aikido Journal. Without them, none of this would be possible.

After you take a look around, please leave us a comment and let us know what you think or just say hello. We hope the new Aikido Journal will serve the community well.