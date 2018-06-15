International Seminar to Celebrate Aikido Kyoto’s 15th Anniversary

Guillaume Erard is a permanent resident of Japan. He trains at the Aikikai Headquarters in Tokyo, where he received the 5th Dan from Aikido Doshu Moriteru Ueshiba. Guillaume is the Information Director of the International Aikido Federation and he has produced a number of popular video interviews with some of the world's leading Aikido instructors, including several direct students of O Sensei. He also holds the rank of 3rd Dan in Daito-ryu Aiki-jujutsu and serves as Deputy Secretary for International Affairs of the Shikoku Headquarters. Guillaume is passionate about science and education; he holds a PhD in Molecular Biology.