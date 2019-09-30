In Memory of Aria Cheyenne Ramirez

Aria Cheyenne Ramirez: June 10, 2002-September 14, 2019

After a battle with a rare form of cancer, Lee Lavi Ramirez Sensei’s daughter, Aria, passed away on September 14th. On behalf of the aikido community, Aikido Journal would like to offer our respects and deepest condolences to Lee and her family during this challenging time. Lee recorded a podcast with Aikido Journal while her daughter was undergoing cancer treatment. You can listen here if you’d like to hear more about how Lee and her daughter navigated this critical life challenge.

Aria’s Poem

when I awoke this dreary day i

was a raindrop on a windshield

dragged upwards at 70 mph, along

with my brethren.

at first i feared for my life.

now i know it’s needless in the

face of my newfound immortality;

for i am god.

as we speak, i’ve become one

with my brother, sisters.

soon we will evaporate toward

the heavens and rain down upon

all the upturned hands, smiling,

crying faces gazing up to us,

eyes closed.