In Memory of Aria Cheyenne Ramirez

Aria Cheyenne Ramirez: June 10, 2002-September 14, 2019
After a battle with a rare form of cancer, Lee Lavi Ramirez Sensei’s daughter, Aria, passed away on September 14th. On behalf of the aikido community, Aikido Journal would like to offer our respects and deepest condolences to Lee and her family during this challenging time. Lee recorded a podcast with Aikido Journal while her daughter was undergoing cancer treatment. You can listen here if you’d like to hear more about how Lee and her daughter navigated this critical life challenge.
Aria’s Poem
when I awoke this dreary day i
was a raindrop on a windshield
dragged upwards at 70 mph, along
with my brethren.
at first i feared for my life.
now i know it’s needless in the
face of my newfound immortality;
for i am god.
as we speak, i’ve become one
with my brother, sisters.
soon we will evaporate toward
the heavens and rain down upon
all the upturned hands, smiling,
crying faces gazing up to us,
eyes closed.
17 comments
Lee,
My deepest condolences. You took this journey with Aria with grace, courage, attunement, and love. You are a true embodiment of the essence of aikido. You will forever be an inspiration for me. Sending love your way, my friend.
Josh
Lee!
My deepest condolences to you.
Just Knowles tour daughter feels no pain no more.
” Mindenkinek van egy teste, ismeretlen lehetőségekkel és lehetőségekkel. Azt hiszem örült az az ember aki nem fedezi fel és művelei.Te meg teted bátorsággal és alázattal.
Tiszta szívből és alázattal köszönök el, de mindig velünk marad a tanítás amit átadtál!
🙏🏻
Lee Sensei,
All of my love energy for you in this hard moment!!
Hugs from Brazil
Deepest condolences to you and your family. What a heartfelt poem. There is a sense of soaring with wings <3
I am sorry for the physical loss of your daughter Sensei.
But, her Spirit lives on and resides with your family forever.
It is the truth. My thoughts are with you.
We cannot question God’s reason nor timing but knowing that Aria is learning about God’s plan as her spirit is shared with us makes us aware that she will be greeting as we join her in our future journey.
Beautifully wise poem …. says it all, couldn’t be more meaningful.
Lee Sensei,
my deepest condolences. I would let here a thought.
When someone we love leave us, we discover how much of that person is inside of us.
In this way we are forever connected beyond time and space.
Ste
No parent should outlive their child. I have experienced this myself and the grief and sadness is hard to bear , but it can be borne. My deepest condolences to you, your family and your daughters friends.
Great Aria, may you become one with the rain, with you brothers and sisters and the entire universe wich is what your words say to my heart. I didn’t get to meet you but your poem moved mi entire inner universe and melted all my walls. To your family, I wish streng, wisdom and unity in this time to come, I know is not easy, my deepest condolences. Go in peace beatiful one.
Dear Lee, I am so sorry for your loss. I was keeping in touch as best I could from up here in Canada on your daughters progress and was hoping above hope that she would survive this. So I am heartbroken as a parent and someone who has known you since a long time for what you are going through. At least now, Aria is Resting In Peace. Deepest sympathies and love from Vancouver. Regards JP
My most sincere condolences for your loss.
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Aria’s Poem is beautiful. I have a son the same age and can only imagine your grief. What a beautiful resting place you found for Aria.
Our love and thoughts are with you. Our journey never ends.
Blessings from CANADA 🇨🇦
My deepest condolences to you, Lee Sensei -from Poland.