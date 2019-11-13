Photo Journal: Aikido at Summit LA19

On November 10 and 11, Josh Gold, Executive Editor of Aikido Journal, had the opportunity to share the art of aikido at Summit LA, one of the world’s preeminent idea festivals. The Summit community is comprised of global leaders across a range of disciplines, as well as up and coming influencers, innovators, and thinkers. You can read the story of aikido that Josh presented to the Summit community here.

Photos by Anne Lee.