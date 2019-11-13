Photo Journal: Aikido at Summit LA19

On November 10 and 11, Josh Gold, Executive Editor of Aikido Journal, had the opportunity to share the art of aikido at Summit LA, one of the world’s preeminent idea festivals. The Summit community is comprised of global leaders across a range of disciplines, as well as up and coming influencers, innovators, and thinkers. You can read the story of aikido that Josh presented to the Summit community here.
Photos by Anne Lee.
Interesting article. I sent it to my family as a take on Aikido beyond the fact that I go a lot and they have come to some of my tests or social events. It reminded me of this article where, in my opinion, a police chief describes a take on police use of weapons that sounds like a call for a more Aikido mind set – even though he does not necessarily know anything about Aikido. https://www.nytimes.com/2019/11/13/opinion/police-shootings-guns.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage – Deescalate – give a person a chance to change their mind!
Wonderful photos!